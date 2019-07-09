Rusty's Evening Forecast - Great weather moves in for mid-week

Morning showers and thunderstorms moved out the area quickly today, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies and quickly warming temperatures. We saw highs in the upper 80s to around 90 once again this afternoon, along with higher humidity levels pushing heat index readings in the middle 90s. We will stay warm and humid this evening, with temperatures in the 80s through 10pm. Overnight, a cold front will push through, generally after Midnight. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible along that front, though many areas will likely stay dry overnight. Rain chances may linger through early Wednesday as temperatures fall into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Slightly cooler and drier air will move in behind that front setting us up for a couple of beautiful summer days. Morning temperatures will likely be in the low 60s with clear skies. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit cooler than normal, only warming into the low to mid 80s. Lower humidity will be in place as well, so it should feel very comfortable.

The break in the heat and humidity will only last for a couple days, we start to heat back up by the end of hte week. High temperatures should climb to around 90 on Friday, with Saturday, Sunday and Monday warning into the middle 90s. Humidity levels will be on the climb as well, so it's likely we will see heat index readings at or above 100 degrees beginning on Saturday and lasting into next week. In fact, the warmer and humid conditions may last through the middle of the month.