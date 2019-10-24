Rusty's Evening Forecast - Freezing temps tonight before a mild end to the week

A crisp fall night is in store as we see temps fall through the 40s this evening. We'll drop to near 30 degrees in the metro by Friday morning with many locations outside of the city dropping into the 20s. A hard freeze is likely with widespread frost on the ground.

After the chilly start, Friday looks to be really nice with highs int her 50s and plenty of sunshine. Light south winds at 5-15 mph will help us warm a bit too.

Saturday looks to be even better with highs in the lower 60s likely in the metro. It will be a few degrees warmer west and southwest of Omaha too. That means a great Saturday in Lincoln for a college football game. South winds could gust to near 25 mph at times.

We'll see the first of several rounds of progressively colder air move in Sunday. North winds gusting to near 30 mph will keep afternoon highs in the 40s among the partly cloudy skies.

More cold air is in the cards next week. Likely the coldest so far this season. The potential for snow exists starting as early as Monday evening as well. Quite a bit of uncertainty exists with timing of any snow next week. Stay tuned for the latest as we head towards next week.