Rusty's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day through Saturday before storms break the heat

Brace for another hot and humid evening with temps slowly cooling through the 90s before sunset. We'll struggle to cool all night again as lows only fall to near 80 degrees by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the final day of this heat wave with highs again in the 90s and heat index values well into the triple digits. Clouds are forecast to slowly increase Saturday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will help bring an end to the heat overnight as well as bring storm chances into the area. Isolated storms are possible as early as 6pm Saturday but most will likely hold off until after midnight into Sunday morning. An isolated severe storm is possible but heavy rainfall may be the biggest threat. Isolated pockets of 2-4" of rain possible in the area between the rain Saturday night and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Sunday during the morning and afternoon on the back side of that cold front. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies will help keep high temps in the upper 70s Sunday!

Cooler and less humid air will be in place much of next week too as highs slowly warm through the 80s all week.