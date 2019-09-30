Rusty's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day Tuesday due to threat of heavy rain

Warm, humid and windy weather will continue the rest of the day into the evening as we wait on an approaching cold front. That will try to spark a few storms north of the metro after 6pm. They'll fade with the setting sun but new storms will likely get going overnight near and north of the front. They'll slowly develop farther and farther south heading into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to that slow moving cold front stalling out in the area and continually producing rounds of rain and storms. There is the threat of flash flooding and river levels will likely rise. A widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely for most of us but isolated totals up to 6" are possible. A Flash Flood Watch is in place all Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A few more light showers are possible Wednesday morning and afternoon before finally drying out for the rest of the evening. It will be much cooler Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s likely.

Highs in the 60s are likely the rest of the week into next weekend as a very fall-like air mass settles into the area.