Rusty's Evening Forecast - First Alert Day Monday, pleasant weather before that.

We get to enjoy a calm and chilly fall evening across the entire area as temps fall from the 50s into the 40s after sunset. Lows will drop into the low 30s by Saturday morning potentially leading to some more frost.

Saturday will be very mild and sunny with highs in the lower 60s likely along with south winds that will gust to near 20 mph. It will be a couple degrees warmer in Lincoln making for one spectacular day for college football.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in store Sunday with colder air moving in. Highs will be in the mid 40s by early afternoon then fall the rest of the day. North winds will gust to near 30 mph.

That cold air sets the stage for the FIRST ALERT DAY that is in place Monday. The morning will be dry but cold with highs likely to only reach the upper 30s by mid afternoon. There is a 60% chance of snow showers moving in from the west during the afternoon, impacting the evening drive home, then moving out pretty quickly later that evening. Up to 2" of snow is possible in the area with most amounts likely staying well shy of 2". It is still possible that the cold, dry air pushing in Sunday PM could make it very difficult to snow Monday and reduce the amounts and the potential for snow. There are still some details to be worked out with this system so stay updated with David Koeller over the weekend.