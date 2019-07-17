Rusty's Evening Forecast - Dangerous heat continues through Saturday

Heat continues to build in the rest of the day and we'll struggle to cool off tonight. Lows only fall to near 80s degrees. There is a small chance of an isolated t-shower after midnight into early Thursday morning.

After the spotty showers exit, we'll spend the rest of the day heating up and doing so quickly. Highs will climb to near 100 degrees with heat index values up near 110 at times in the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph will continue to drag in the heat.

More of the same heat is likely Friday and Saturday with highs near 100 each day and heat index readings up near 110 each afternoon. The nights only cool to near 80 degrees as well providing little relief.

A cold front dropping through Saturday night will bring with it a chance of storms and relief from the heat. Several days with highs in the 80s are likely behind that front.