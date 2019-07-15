Rusty's Evening Forecast - Dangerous heat arrives this week

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Wednesday through Saturday as an extended period of dangerous heat is expected.

Another hot and humid afternoon across the area today. Temperatures warming into the upper 80s and low 90s around the area, with heat index readings ranging from 95 to 100 degrees. Quiet conditions will continue this evening with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be slow to cool off, only dropping to around 80 by 10pm. Lows tonight only falling to around 75. Scattered thunderstorms developing over north central Nebraska will try to move our way overnight, but most of the activity will dry up before it reaches the metro. There will be slight chance for storms by early Tuesday, with the highest chances north and west of the metro area.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day, but temperatures generally stay in the low to mid 90s. After a few isolated storms in the morning, we should see mainly sunny skies through the rest of the day. Highs around the metro should reach 92, with a heat index around 97.

More intense and potentially dangerous heat arrives on Wednesday. High temperatures each day Wednesday through Saturday are expected between 97 and 100 degrees, with heat index readings of 100 to 110 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the entire area from Wednesday through Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

