Rusty's Evening Forecast - Cooler air returns Friday into the weekend

An area of clouds rolling through this afternoon is helping to keep a few spots out of the 90s. They're also dropping a few showers as they pass through. All of that will fade quickly this evening and we'll get a chance to cool off a bit overnight. Lows fall into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

Friday starts and ends with a lot of sunshine but cooler and less humid air will be in place. Highs only reach the mid 80s with much less humidity and a bit of a north breeze.

Clouds will start to increase Saturday bringing with them a 40% chance of showers after 3pm. I expect most of those showers to stay north of the metro until late in the evening though. The best chances for rain and a few storms in the metro will be after 9pm into the overnight hours. Nothing severe is expected as of now.

A few shower may linger during the morning hours Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected the rest of the day otherwise. Highs will be near 80 both days of the weekend with Saturday expected to be just a bit warmer than Sunday.