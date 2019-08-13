Rusty's Evening Forecast - Cooler & less humid before some more storm chances

A few more clouds are set to move in during the evening and overnight but we'll stay dry tonight. Lows drop into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning thanks to cooler and less humid air moving in.

That air will make for a beautiful Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies are likely with highs near 80 and much less humidity. A light northwest wind will feel good as well.

The next chance of showers and storms enters the forecast Thursday morning but most of that is likely to stay southwest of the metro. Partly cloudy skies will be in place the rest of the day as highs again only climb to near 80 degrees. Another 40% chance of storms in the forecast Thursday evening and overnight into very early Friday morning.

After any early rain exits Friday, much of the day will be pleasant and dry. Highs in the lower 80s will feel great. There is a 30% chance of more storms very late in the evening, likely after 9pm. Another chance of storms is forecast late Saturday evening too. Many dry hours are likely each day though.