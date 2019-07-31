Rusty's Evening Forecast - Cool night with more storms possible

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will hang with us tonight as temps stay in the 70s most of the evening. There is a 40% chance of showers and storms after midnight into Thursday morning. Isolated storms with hail and some heavy downpours are possible.

This rain should decrease and move out of the area before 10am leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs will climb close to 80 degrees thanks to what sunshine can sneak through.

More storms are possible after 10pm Thursday night through the overnight and into Friday. These are expected to produce a little heavier rain and persist a while longer into Friday afternoon. Some places in our area, especially southwest of the metro, could see 2-4 inches of rainfall by the end of Friday. Those amounts will be isolated but are possible.

Saturday and Sunday promise to be much drier and more pleasant with highs in the 80s.