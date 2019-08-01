Rusty's Evening Forecast - Clouds tonight, some storms Friday

Clouds took their time rolling into the metro this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 80s. Mid and high level clouds will continue to stream slowly in from the west for the rest of the evening, keeping temperatures in the 80s through at least sunset. Clouds will thicken up some overnight, but mainly dry conditions are expected in the metro. Thunderstorms will develop over mainly central Nebraska after midnight, possible affecting areas as far east as Columbus, Wahoo, Lincoln and Beatrice. The bulk of the rain tonight into early Friday morning will stay west and south of the metro area, with temperatures dropping into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing Friday morning, mainly over central portions of Nebraska. The rain may try to push as far east as the Missouri river, but will run into some dry air, which should slow it's progress. Some showers or an isolated storm is possible in metro during the morning and early afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will once again stay south and west of the metro area. Rain chances should diminish in the late afternoon and evening. Skies should remain partly to mostly cloudy all day, which will hold high temperatures to around 79 or so around the metro. Rain will move away from the area overnight with skies slowly clearing.

Dry and sunny weather will move in for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday, and middle to upper 80s on Sunday. Temperatures may push close to 90 for parts of the area on Monday ahead of a chance for storms Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Temperatures look to remain in the middle 80s for at least the first half of next week.