Rusty's Evening Forecast - Clouds and a few showers before a great weekend!

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to persist this evening and overnight. There will be a few showers from those in our area but most will likely stay just west of the metro. Any rain around the area is expected to be fairly light as well. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

There is still a small chance of a few showers early in the day Saturday but most of us will stay dry. Clouds will then decrease the rest of Saturday leaving us a beautiful August afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 80s with a southeast wind at 5-15 mph.

More great weather is likely Sunday with highs expected to be a little warmer in the mid 80s.

We'll make a run at 90 degrees Monday as the clouds slowly increase during the day. There is a 40% chance of storms Monday after 6pm. That is our next significant chance of rain.