Rusty's Evening Forecast - Clearing out leading to a cool night

Showers and a few heavier thunderstorms rolled through the area this morning ahead of a cold front that was dropping into the area. A few showers are still possible the rest of the afternoon as cool air moves in from the northwest behind that cold front. Any showers will exit southeast before 6pm and we'll spend the rest of the night clearing out. Northwest breezes will continue overnight pulling cooler and drier air. It may be a bit on the chilly side by morning as lows drop into the middle 50s.

After that chilly start Tuesday morning, we'll see a beautiful day. Expect mostly sunny skies and low humidity as temperatures warm into the upper 70s by late afternoon. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will gust to 30 mph at times, especially to the north and northeast of the metro. More great weather is in store Wednesday with highs creeping a bit closer to 80 degrees. It will feel more like Summer Thursday as things heat up a bit. We'll continue to see plenty of sun, with south winds returning pushing highs into the upper 80s likely along with a bit more humidity.

Friday brings our next chance of showers and storms. On and off rain is possible all day with highs again on the cooler side in the middle 70s. The possibility of heavy rain exists and this could have impacts on the first night of high school football. Some showers may linger into the overnight, and possibly into Saturday morning before we dry out for the second half of the weekend.