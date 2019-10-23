Rusty's Evening Forecast - Breezy as cooler air moves in

After some morning sunshine and pleasant weather, anther cold front barreled through the area this afternoon bringing a return of gusty winds and dropping temperatures. Winds have been gusting up into the 20 to 30mph range, and will remain breezy this evening, though gusts may back off a bit after sunset. Temperatures will steadily drop into the lower 40s by 10pm with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle or two is possible this evening, but any rain will be light and short lived. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 30s overnight, bottoming out around 35 by tomorrow morning with lighter winds.

Clouds will likely still be hanging around to start off the day but will gradually clear out during the morning leaving us with mostly sunny skies. However despite the sunshine, temperatures will be on the cool side with afternoon highs only in the mid and upper 40s. With clear skies and light winds expected Thursday night, we will likely see a widespread freeze once again with lows falling to around 30 in the metro, with upper 20s likely outside the metro area.

A moderating trend will kick in on Friday as sunshine helps to warm us back into the 50s. Breezy conditions return on Saturday helping to boost temperatures into the 60s. Unfortunately the warm up will be temporary with another cold front bring gusty northwest winds on Sunday and a drop in the temperatures. Much of next week is looking rather chilly, with highs only in the 40s or potentially even 30s as some winter-like air drops into the Midwest. A storm system passing through the plains Monday through Wednesday will bring the potential for some wintry precipitation to the region, however confidence is very low at this point, so the details are a bit murky. Stay tuned for forecast updates over the next several days.