Rusty's Evening Forecast - Beautiful evening, summer heat the rest of the week

A beautiful evening in progress across the area. Today will likely have the coolest temperatures and lowest humidity that we will see all week, so enjoy it if you can! Should be great conditions for the first game of the College World Series championship. Temperatures early this evening in teh low 80s, cooling off into the mid 70s by 10pm. Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so expect plenty of sunshine, and then mostly clear skies through Midnight. There is a slight chance of a stray shower between Midnight and 4am tonight. Any rain should be fairly isolated and will not last long, moving out of the area by morning. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid and low 60s.

Any showers that move through overnight will dry up by Tuesday morning, with sunshine and warm weather returning. We'll heat up into the 80s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the middle or even upper 80s for most of the area. Humidity will start to tick up as well, though it shouldn't be too thick on Tuesday. There will be a slight chance for some scattered storms during the late afternoon, mainly south of the metro. The highest chances will be closer to the Kansas and Missouri borders. Any storms that develop will push off to the south fairly quickly, away from our area. Quiet conditions are expected overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

We continue the warm up on Wednesday. Mainly sunny skies are expected, along with higher humidity as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. While most of the day will be dry, there is a slight chance for some overnight storms, especially north of the metro. There may be some lingering showers early on Thursday, but mainly sunny and warm conditions are expected for the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the low 90s along with humid conditions. That trend will continue through the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s through the weekend with minimal rain chances.