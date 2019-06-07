Rusty's Evening Forecast - Beautiful June weather before some weekend rain.

Not much to worry about tonight as temps slowly cool and clouds fade. We'll drop into the upper 60s again by Saturday morning.

Saturday start with plenty of sunshine and likely ends with quite a bit as well. We'll jump into the mid 80s by the afternoon with a light southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Storms and rain will likely stay west of the area. Any severe threat will likely stay well west of our area as well before weakening showers and storms try to move east after midnight into our area.

Those showers and a few storms are still possible through the morning and early afternoon Sunday as cooler air moves in. North winds at 15-25 mph will gust to 35 mph at times under the mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the lower 70s for most of us.

Cooler air settles in behind that as highs are likely to top out in the 70s the majority of next week.