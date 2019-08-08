Rusty's Evening Forecast - August warmth as we wait for some rain

There is a small chance of a brief pop up shower this evening before sunset but the majority of us are expected to stay dry. Clouds will fade some tonight as lows drop into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are likely the majority of the day Friday as temps climb to a near average high in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds are 5-10 mph will keep the humidity around as well.

A little more warmth is likely Saturday with highs making a run at 90 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy before a 30% chance of an isolated storm moves into the area after 10pm. Some more development is possible overnight into Sunday morning as well.

The second half of the weekend will start with scattered storms in the morning followed by some afternoon clearing. A few more storms are then possible in the overnight as well. The potential is there for soaking rains with some of these storms.