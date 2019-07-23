Rusty's Evening Forecast - Another great July day

Another fantastic day across the region with temperatures more reminiscent of late Spring or early Fall rather than July. Temperatures once again warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, or about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. A few puffy cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon sun, those clouds will fade this evening with quiet weather expected overnight. Temperatures will be on the cool side again tonight, falling into the 60s by Midnight, with lows around 60 in the metro, and upper 50s in the surrounding areas.

We should see another beautiful day on Wednesday, waking up to plenty of sunshine and a quick warm up into the 70s during the morning. Temperatures will likely be a couple degrees warmer than today, with highs in the low to mid 80s around the region. Humidity levels will increase slightly Wednesday night, with lows in the middle 60s.

A weak wave of energy will pass by to our north on Thursday, and may be enough to kick off a few showers and storms in northern Nebraska Thursday morning. These showers and storms will try to drop south into our area, and may affect the metro by afternoon or evening. The increase in clouds and the potential for a few showers will cool things off a bit. However the heat will return Friday into the weekend, with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Our next chance for rain and storms will come in Sunday evening and overnight.