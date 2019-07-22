Rusty's Evening Forecast - Almost chilly overnight, beautiful Tuesday

Fantastic July weather will continue across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures today only warming into the upper 70s and low 80s, several degrees below our average high of 87. Temperatures today and tomorrow will be closer to early September normals rather than July. The few clouds that have developed this evening will clear out quickly tonight. The clear skies combined with the low humidity will allow temperatures to quickly drop off, falling into the mid and low 60s by 10pm, and overnight los into the low to mid 50s!

We start off Tuesday around 56 here in the metro with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will once again be below average for this time of year, climbing to around 81. A little more humidity will filter in by Tuesday evening, which should keep overnight lows in the lower 60s.

We start a warming trend on Wednesday, and add a couple of degrees each day this week. Highs climb into the upper 80s by Friday, with 90s returning by the weekend. Dry weather is expected all week long, with our next chance for rain or storms not arriving until Sunday evening.