Rusty's Evening Forecast - Alert Day for strong storms

A round of strong thunerstorms moved through the area this morning, dropping some large hail and heavy rainfall on parts of the metro. Those storms helped to cool us off and push the severe weather threat a bit further to the south. Thunderstorms are continuing to develop across far southeast Nebraska into northwest Missouri and southern Iowa. These storms will pose a threat for very heavy rainfall and large hail. This cluster of storms will slowly push to the northeast, moving into southern Iowa this evening. Another round of storms is expected to develop in northern Kansas and lift into southern and southeast Nebraska after 5pm. These storms may also be severe, with large hail and damaging winds possible. The tornado threat appears highest across Kansas and Missouri, south of our area.

Scattered storms will continue to affect the area through the overnight, beginning to wind down after Midnight. A few scattered showers will be possible into early Wednesday with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the late morning and afternoon. Clouds will break up some in the late evening and overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 50s.

Drier and more pleasant weather will move in for the end of the work week. Highs will climb into the middle 70s on Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies. On Friday we should warm into the low to mid 80s with plenty of sun. Scattered storm chances return over the the weekend and into next week, but right now we are not seeing any significant severe weather risks.