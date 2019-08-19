Rusty's Evening Forecast - Alert days Tuesday into Wednesday for strong storms

Sunny and warm weather returned to the region today, temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80s around the metro this afternoon. Some puffy cumulus clouds popping up during the heat of the afternoon, but we will stay dry this evening. Any clouds should slowly dissipate as we lose the heat of the day. Thunderstorms are expected to develop over northern Iowa late this evening into the overnight, some of those storms could be strong to severe. However, most of this activity will stay well east of the metro, but could affect some of our eastern counties early on Tuesday.

A stray storms is possible early Tuesday, again mainly east of the metro. Then we will see partly to mostly sunny and hot conditions. Highs should reach into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon, along with high humidity. Heat index readings will likely climb into the 100 to 105 range for much of the area, and some locations may be even warmer than that. Although the heat will not last for more than a few hours, if you will be spending an extended period of time outdoors, take steps to stay cool and hydrated as much as possible.

Thunderstorms will become more likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front pushes into the area. Heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms are possible. The main threats with any severe storms will be limited to damaging wind gusts and a few hail reports. Storms will likely linger into Wednesday morning, and possibly the early afternoon hours. This will mean cooler conditions on Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 70s to around 80.

We stay relatively cool on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry weather is expected Thursday, but at least scattered chances for showers or storms sneak back into the forecast beginning Friday, with at least slight chances for rain each day through the weekend and into Monday of next week. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s over the weekend, but we should stay out of the 90s thanks to the rain chances.

