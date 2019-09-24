Rusty's Evening Forecast - Alert Day for strong to severe storms

A First Alert Day continues for the potential of severe storms this evening. Temperatures have warmed into the mid and upper 80s around the area this afternoon and evening with increased humidity as well. A cold front will be pushing into that warm and humid air this evening, kicking off scattered thunderstorms. With plenty of heat and humidity available, any storms that form will carry a threat for large hail and damaging wind. Additionally, while the threat is low, a tornado cannot be ruled out with the strongest storm. Chances will increase for the metro area after 6pm, with the greatest risk likely between 7pm and 10pm. Storms will then push south of the metro after 10pm, with rain chances generally ending after Midnight.

Clearing skies and cooler air will move in overnight, with lows around 60 in the metro, with 50s for northern Nebraska into northwest Iowa. Very pleasant weather will move in for Wednesday behind the front.