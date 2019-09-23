Rusty's Evening Forecast - Alert Day Tuesday for strong storms

After a cool start this morning with some patch fog, we were treated to a beautiful first day of fall across the area. Sunny skies warmed temperatures into the low 80s around the metro with a southwest breeze. Skies will remain mostly clear this evening with lower humidity and temperatures in the 70s and 80s, so great night to be outdoors. Temperatures will fall back into the low 70s and upper 60s by 10pm. A few clouds will move in overnight, but conditions stay dry with lows in the lower 60s.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday for the potential of strong storms by evening.

We will see a few more clouds at times on Tuesday, but still expect a fair amount of sunshine for the majority of the day. Winds will be on the breezy side, coming in from the south or southwest at 10 to 20mph, with occasional gusts to 30mph. Temperatures will be on the warm side, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will push into the area from the north by the afternoon. That front will kick off thunderstorms by 6 or 7pm. Storms will initially be north of the metro, but should move into the metro area by 8 or 9pm. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with large hail being the main risk. A few strong wind gusts can't be ruled out. Storms should move along relatively quick, limiting any flash flood threat. Storms should be moving out of the area by Midnight, with clearing skies and temperatures falling to around 54 through the rest of the night.

Cooler air and dry conditions will move in behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. More active weather moves in for the end of the week. We will see occasional chances for showers and storms beginning on Friday, lasting into Saturday and Sunday. While it won't be raining the entire time, the exact timing of the waves of rain and storms is still in question. Regardless, cooler conditions appear likely for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 70s, and perhaps 60s for some spots. Temperatures rebound back into the 80s by early next week.