Rusty's Evening Forecast - A quiet evening before a few more storms early Thursday

It took a while but the clouds will continue to exit the area heading into the evening. That will allow us to warm into the 80s for a while. It will be rather humid and temperatures won't fall very quickly this evening. It will stay dry though meaning the CWS champion will be crowned!

There is a 30% chance of a few more morning showers and storms Thursday but they are forecast to exit before 10am. Skies will clear out quickly leaving us a hot, humid and breezy day for our Thursday. Highs will reach the lower 90s as south winds gust as highs as 35 mph.

There is a small chance of some rain on the Iowa side Friday morning but heat and humidity will be the story the majority of the day and right through the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower and mid 90s through Sunday with high dew points and muggy conditions. A south breeze will gust to near 25 mph this weekend helping to keep the air moving a bit.