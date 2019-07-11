Rusty's Evening Forecast - A pleasant night before the heat returns

Low humidity and pleasant temps in the 80s will make for a great rest of the day and evening. Under clear skies we'll fall into the mid 60s by Friday morning.

While Friday starts comfortable, the afternoon will be the first of several hot ones with highs in the 90s. We'll reach the lower 90s Friday but with higher dew points it may feel like 95 to 100 degrees for a bit in the afternoon. Light south winds are in the forecast too.

There is a 30% chance of a few showers and storms after midnight Friday night but most of those are likely to stay north of the metro as they linger into Saturday morning. A few will try to drop as far south as I-80 Saturday morning but the chance are still very low and they'll be fading.

The rest of Saturday will be a lot likely Friday with more humidity and highs in the lower 90s.

Overall it will be heat, humidity and dry weather we are talking about Sunday through the majority of next week too. Highs in the low and mid 90s are likely several day with even a day or two in the upper 90s possible by the end of next week.