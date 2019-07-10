Rusty's Evening Forecast - A great night ahead before some heat returns

Temperatures are forecast to steadily cool into the 70s this evening making for a great July evening. Lows will fall into the lower 60s for most of us by Thursday morning. This will be the coolest morning we'll have for quite a while.

After that comfortable start to Thursday, highs will reach into the upper 80s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A light northwest wind at 5-15 mph will try to keep the air moving a little.

Warmer days are set to follow starting on Friday with highs in the lower 90s likely. More noticeable humidity is set to return along with the heat as well. Dew points will steadily climb through the 60s the rest of the week into the weekend.

Highs in the low to mid 90s are likely over the weekend and much of next week. The only chance of rain appears to be late Friday night after 10pm into very early Saturday morning.

