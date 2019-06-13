Rusty's Evening Forecast - A great evening before some rain moves in Friday morning

Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s this evening as we get a great evening to enjoy. Clouds will gradually increase overnight leading to some rain chances by Friday morning. Lows fall to near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few storms give us a 40% chance of rain during the morning hours Friday. Skies then turn partly cloudy during the afternoon as we warm near 80 degrees in the afternoon. South winds will be pesky as well, gusting to near 40 mph especially during the morning hours.

There is another 40% chance of storms after 9pm Friday night that will last into the overnight. An isolated severe storm is possible, especially west of the metro. Keep an eye on the radar late if you are heading to the CWS opening ceremonies.

Saturday will start rather quiet and continue that way into the afternoon. We are likely to warm into the upper 80s with a little more humidity too. That will be enough to give us a 40% chance of a few more storms after 5pm into the evening. An isolated severe storm is possible with these too but nothing widespread is likely at the moment. Sunday will be dry and pleasant in the 80s.