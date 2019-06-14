Rusty's Evening Forecast - A few storms tonight, Saturday morning

After a few morning showers, conditions dried out this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies around the metro. The clouds holding temperatures in the upper 70s right along the Missouri river. Areas to the west and northwest of the metro saw more sunshine, helping to warm temperatures into the lower 80s. Winds have been a little on the breezy side, with gusts out of the south up to 35mph at times. Those winds will die down leaving us with pleasant conditions for the opening of the College World Series here in Omaha. Temperatures will generally be in the 70s this evening, dropping into the 60s overnight. There is a slight chance for some scattered storms, generally after Midnight.

That chance for storms will linger with us into Saturday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but frequent lightning and some pockets of heavy rain will be possible with any storms that develop. Rain chances should diminish by the lunch hour, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. There is a very slight chance that a few isolated storms redevelop during the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of those storms should be south and east of the metro. Any storms that develop in the afternoon could have some hail and high winds with them. Storms will diminish overnight, with temperatures falling back into the mid and low 60s.

Sunday should be a great day around the region with plenty of sun and highs in the low 80s. We will see rain chances return to the forecast next week, beginning on Monday evening with a slight chance for a few isolated storms. A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, with some showers lingering into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 70s to low 80s.