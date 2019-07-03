Rusty's Evening Forecast - A few storms possible tonight and the 4th of July

Watch for a few isolated showers and storms to move through before 10pm tonight. An isolated severe storm with wind and hail is possible but they will be very limited. Partly cloudy skies are likely the rest of the night as we fall to a low in the lower 70s.

There is a 30% chance of a few spotty showers and storms during the morning hours on the 4th of July. The best odds are south of I-80 and they are likely to be few and far between. The afternoon hours look to be dry and warm with a high near 90. I like most of the evening hours to be dry as well. but there is a 20% chance of a few storm after 10pm. Again, limited impacts are expected.

More chances of storms are in the forecast Friday morning and evening but the afternoon hours are likely to be dry and warm. Those have a small chance of becoming severe with hail and wind possible.

Saturday morning also includes a small chance of showers and storms but the rest of the day and the weekend appears to be dry and very pleasant! Highs in the upper 80s are likely.