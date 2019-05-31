Rusty's Evening Forecast - A few storms possible overnight but a great weekend ahead.

Just a few clouds floating through to round out the day as temps are in the 80s. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to be in the area tonight as well. We should have a quiet evening before a few storms are possible after midnight into early Saturday. There won't be many and chances are slightly better to the north.

Saturday starts with a few showers before 9am then clearing skies leave us with a great day! Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will make it a bit breezy in the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

Sunday will be filled with sunshine and some slightly cooler temps. Highs will reach the upper 70s.