Rusty's Evening Forecast - A few evening showers tonight, Friday looks great!

Nothing more than a few showers or an isolated storms drifting from north to south before 7pm tonight. Then clouds will fade with the setting sun leaving us a quiet night. Lows will fall into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies will be the story Friday with highs warming well into the 80s to a high of 87 in the afternoon. Light WSW winds will keep the air moving a bit. There could be a little smoke or haze from Canadian wildfires that tries to drift in as well.

A few showers or storms are possible after midnight Friday night drift through and out of the area very early Saturday morning. A few downpours are possible from those. Then Saturday will be a great day with clearing skies and highs in the 80s.

Sunday afternoon will be a little cooler with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach close to 80 degrees.