Rusty's Evening Forecast - A passing evening shower possible, Alert Day in place Friday

A passing shower is possible before the sun sets this evening otherwise we get quiet night. The CWS should be able to get back on schedule. Mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy overnight as we drop to a low near 60 degrees by Thursday morning.

There is a 30% chance of an isolated morning or afternoon shower or storm. The morning storms likely won't be very strong but a little heat will try to make any isolated afternoon storm a little stronger. An isolated severe storm is possible with any isolated afternoon development. It appears the odds are a bit greater on the Iowa side of the river as they move east.

Friday is still a First Alert Day due to the threat of two rounds of storms that could become severe. Strong winds and hail are possible with any morning storms that roll through the area. The exact track of those storms will determine where the atmosphere recovers and new storms can develop Friday evening. Those have the potential to become severe as well. We will be tracking both rounds as they move through our area and will keep you posted.