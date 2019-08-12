Rusty's Evening Forecast - A dry stretch before more rain by week's end

Scattered clouds will move through the area this evening and gradually fade overnight. We'll be storms free tonight as lows fall into the upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will still be a bit muggy but it should be better than it has been. Highs will get a chance to climb into the upper 80s by late afternoon under the mostly sunny skies. A light northwest wind will keep the air moving a bit.

Cooler and less humid air is likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.

The next chance of storms enters the forecast Thursday night and lingers into early Friday morning. Another round is possible Friday night into early Saturday. I'll be watching both of those for the potential for heavy rain and severe weather.