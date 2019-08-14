Rusty's Evening Forecast - A beautiful evening before some Thursday rain

Cool temps in the 70s and low dew points will make for a beautiful evening for us all! Clouds will slowly increase overnight into the morning hours Thursday as lows fall to near 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist Thursday with a 60% chance of showers and storms between 8am and 2pm. The heaviest rain will likely stay southwest of the metro. An isolated severe storm is possible southwest of the metro as well. Clouds will break apart a bit in the afternoon Thursday and we'll warm to near 76 degrees. That means another cool August day is in store.

More storms are possible both Friday and Saturday evening but the coverage of each round doesn't appear to be too widespread at this time. Stay tuned for the latest on these rounds of storms as we get closer.