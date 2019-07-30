Rusty's Evening Forecast - Showers ending but more possible Wednesday

Scattered showers are possible in the area through 7pm tonight with the heaviest rain falling north of the metro. Partly cloudy skies are likely the rest of the evening before a few more showers and storms develop after 3am. Those have the potential to linger through the morning drive Wednesday.

After 9am, most of Wednesday is expected to be dry with highs warming into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Southeast winds will be noticeable at 10-20 mph. More showers and storms are again possible after 10pm into the overnight as well.

Thursday will again start with spotty showers and storms in the area the will be fading early in the morning. Most of the rest of the day will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 80s.

More storms are likely late Thursday night after 10pm lasting overnight and most of Friday. That's when we have the potential for the steadiest rainfall and some higher totals as well. More on that as we get closer.