Rush drummer Neil Peart dies of brain cancer at 67

Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart died this week at age 67, the band confirmed on Twitter Friday.

A family spokesperson told Rolling Stone magazine he had been quietly battling brain cancer for more than three years prior to his death in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

“Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name. Rest in peace brother,” the tweet read.

Peart was considered one of the best rock drummers in history and was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, the youngest person to ever receive that honor.

The Ontario, Canada, native joined Rush as drummer in 1974, soon becoming the band’s main lyricist as well. He was noted for his distinctive drum solos during concerts.

