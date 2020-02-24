Rural mail carrier convicted of stealing mail

A rural mail carrier was sentenced in federal court Monday for stealing mail — some containing money or credit cards — from his route last summer.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Tristen Stoker, 21, to time served plus three years of supervision, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office in Omaha.

On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies stopped Stoker on a traffic infraction, the release states. He consented to a search of his vehicle, at which point deputies found a backpack with "a large quantity of mail" — some of it opened — but none of the letters were addressed to him.

He told deputies he had the mail because he was a mail carrier, and that he hadn't been able to deliver it the day before but had planned to deliver it the following day, the release states. Most of the opened mail appeared to be birthday cards, wedding invitations, thank you cards, or other such correspondence that often contains money, deputies said.

Deputies said they found four opened envelopes containing credit or debit cards, and another containing a check, the release states.

All mail in the vehicle was from Stoker's assigned route, where multiple mail thefts had been reported, the release states.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Postal Service's Office of the Inspector General investigated this case.