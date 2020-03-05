Rural Sarpy County homes evacuated as firefighters work to contain field fires

Thursday's high winds wreaked havoc on parts of the countryside, whipping up brush fires across rural areas of the Omaha-metro.

A brush fire broke out Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Pottawattamie County. Parts of the Omaha-metro have been under a "red-flag warning" from the National Weather Service today, meaning the dry conditions and strong winds have increased the fire risk here. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)

Several homes were evacuated north of Louisville. Another large fire broke out near 168th Street and Buffalo Road. [MAP]

Smoke filled the sky enough on Thursday that it lit up weather radar. In Pottawattamie County, Iowa, crews were working to quickly gain control after multiple fires Thursday morning.

Crescent Fire Department Deputy Chief Craig Peterson said a resident decided to burn some trash today in a barrel when embers blew out and a field caught fire. He said their crew got lucky with short grass offering little fuel for the flames.

“It was mowed grass, so it wasn't moving quite as fast as it could have been moving, if had been somewhere else,” he said.

Farther east, near McClelland, crews jumped from one fire to the next. [MAP]

McClelland Fire Department Chief Curtis Letner said some residents were legally burning over the weekend.

“Apparently, a tree had caught on fire that they were unaware of; and this morning, when all the wind came up, it lit a cornfield and some grass on fire,” he said. “I recommend if you've been doing any sort of burning over the past several days, to go out and check it — especially if it's a woodpile or stump or something like that."

Firefighters also ask that people take the burn ban seriously. Don’t assume any previous fires are completely out, they said.

“People should not be burning with this high wind -- and low humidity -- and everything's really dry,” Peterson said.