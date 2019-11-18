Rural Denton man killed in single-vehicle crash

A rural Denton, Nebraska man was killed in a Sunday evening traffic accident in Lancaster County.

Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash near SW 98th Street and W. Van Dorn around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators said Jeffrey Vanlent, 55, was westbound in a Subaru when he lost control on the gravel and slid into a ditch where the vehicle hit a power pole and rolled over.

Vanlent was partially thrown from the vehicle. CPR was performed but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vanlent was the lone occupant.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.