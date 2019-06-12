Royals, Storm Chasers, Detroit Tigers help flood affected little league fields

No runners on-base...no fielders on the diamond...no one at the plate.

Haworth Park fields empty for the 2019 baseball season.

"Try to get everything ready for next season,” said Bellevue Public Works Director Jeff Roberts.

The ballfields sank under eight feet of floodwaters in March.

"The way they talked it was going to be a nightmare,” said little league coach, Andy Horst.

The kids are playing away games all summer on practice fields, but some big leaguers want to make sure they're back at home base next season.

"Before we got too far into the offseason, we knew that this was going to be our charity outreach because the high water was the story in Omaha,” said Toby Cook, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals, Detroit Tigers, and Omaha Storm Chasers teamed up to give Bellevue Parks and Recreation $12,500 to repair water damage at Haworth.

"Short of going to the playoffs and winning a World Series, the most fun thing that we do is come and give money to people that need it,” said Cook.

A much-needed boost to bring America’s past time back to Bellevue…but the kids just want to play ball.

"What do you do in summer? Play baseball. That's what we always did growing up,” said Horst.

"Everybody is playing. Everybody is having a good time,” said little league coach, Wyatt Libby.

Grab a glove, bat, and helmet - they're ready to take the field anywhere and there's a lot of baseball left to play.

"They're kids, they're resilient. They just want to play wherever they can, it doesn't matter to them,” said Roberts.

The Royals, Tigers, and Storm Chasers are also donating money to a little league affected by the floods in Valley, NE.