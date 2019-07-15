Roughly 150 pairs of shoes among items stolen in metro home burglary

Somewhere out there is a burglar either in possession of or counting the profits from loads of shoes that, prior to last Thursday, belonged to someone else.

Omaha Police were alerted to the crime on Friday, July 19th. The victim told officers that someone had broken into her home near 64 and Newport while she was at work. The living room and kitchen had been ransacked, property was scattered and doors were left ajar. A door to the backyard was agape.

The thief or thieves made their way to the bedrooms and downstairs area where the actual thieving took place. Three TVs were stolen along with an Xbox, a PlayStation and what the police report describes as "several pairs of shoes."

By the time the paperwork was finished on that report, "several pairs of shoes," had been defined as approximately 150 pair.

Most appear have been Nike shoes, variations of Jordans. Red shoes; white shoes; black shoes; blue shoes; shoes of all colors and stripe. Adult shoes had vanished, youth shoes were gone. Size 7s, size 9s - stolen. There were shoes valued at $230, others worth 50 bucks, some wore $190 price tags and on and on the list went, filling page after page of the police report itemizing the losses two feet at a time. In addition to the electronics.

The report notes there were no signs of forced entry of the home.

If you know anything about this incident, if you know where police mind find an incriminating footprint, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.