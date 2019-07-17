Roofers work against sizzling temps

First Alert Weather is forecasting high temperatures in the triple digits to lead into the weekend.

It can be dangerous to stay outside too long in that kind of heat, but some have to be out in the hot sun.

"It's hotter than all get out,” said Ben McClelland of Pyramid Roofing.

The heat index soaring into the triple digits, Wednesday.

First alert weather forecasting heat index values over 100 degrees the next two days.

"It's more mental than physical, just kind of getting ready for it. You know it's coming,” said McClelland.

Roofers with Pyramid Roofing are slammed. Late May's hailstorm tripling their repair projects just in time for the dog days of summer.

"If they feel over-exhausted, we ask them to get down and really manage themselves,” said Mike Mills of Pyramid Roofing.

Mills tells his guys to constantly drink fluids and take as many breaks as they need.

Temperatures are even hotter 30 feet closer to the sun.

"It's easily 140-150 degrees reflecting off that roof,” said McClelland

McClelland tells 6 News, working on his feet and maneuvering around burning, black shingles - tests his mind and body.

"You can feel it through the soles of your feet. Your feet get hot and they start sweating. It almost feels like they're blistering at that point. It just radiates off your face and when you go home for the day, you just feel exhausted. The heat drains every bit of energy that you have,” said McClelland.

Mills says all the roofers underwent heat exhaustion training a few weeks ago, saying they're too focused on getting the job done to give this heat any complaints.

"They just work,” said Mills.

Mills says he’s considering canceling any scheduled work, Friday, due to the expected heat, something he says the contractor rarely ever does.