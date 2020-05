A rollover accident at 30th and Seward drew a response from Omaha rescue crews on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. A pick-up truck could be seen flipped over onto its roof at the scene after it struck a car.

Injuries were reported and an ambulance was seen taking at least one party to a hospital.

6 News is waiting to speak with authorities at the scene for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.