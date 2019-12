A rollover crash on Interstate 480 near Woolworth shut down inbound traffic Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 6 a.m.

Police were diverting northbound traffic to exit at Martha Street.

Authorities tell 6 News that one person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the guardrail at the scene of the crash was heavily damaged.