Robinson captures Big Ten Freshman honor again

Wan’Dale Robinson earned his second Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week award Monday after chalking-up 186 all-purpose yards in Nebraska’s 13-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.



Robinson rushed for 44 yards on seven carries, highlighted by a career-long 42-yard touchdown run for NU’s only touchdown.

He hauled in a career-high seven receptions for 123 yards, including 33-yard reception in the final minute of regulation to set up Lane McCallum’s game-winning field goal as time expired.

Robinson also snared a 49-yard reception in the third quarter en route to his first career 100-yard receiving performance.

It is the second time in three weeks that Robinson has won the freshman honor. He was also recognized after Nebraska's win over Illinois.

The Huskers head to Minnesota this week. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.