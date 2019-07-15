Robbery under investigation near 25th and Dodge St.

A robbery is under investigation that took place at the Creighton Federal Credit Union at 2575 Dodge St. Monday morning.

According to the Omaha Police Department, the suspect entered the bank demanding money and threatening a bomb located outside the facility. The suspect received the money and left the scene.

According to the OPD, the suspect was located in Council Bluffs, the charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.

