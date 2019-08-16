Robbery Friday at 87th and Center Bank of the West

Omaha Police Officers responded to the Bank of the West on 87th and Center St. for a bank robbery Friday morning.

According to a release from OPD, witnesses said a male wearing a ski mask and holding a firearm demanded money, then left with an unknown amount.

The suspect fled in a white Mitsubishi. That car was later located by officers and witnesses claim to have seen the suspect ride off in a grey Chevy Equinox with another person.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

