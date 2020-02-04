Robbers rough up worker before setting fire at Iowa bowling alley

Police say robbers roughed up an employee before setting fire to a Waterloo bowling alley.

Firefighters dispatched to Maple Lanes early Tuesday found flames in the front part of the building and smoke damage throughout, but it didn't appear the lanes were burned.

Police say three robbers entered the building around 3:15 a.m. They shoved and kicked the employee and made him stay on the floor. The worker smelled smoke after about an hour and could feel heat, so he fled and ran about a block to Fire Station No. 4.

Police found items from Maple Lanes scattered around the neighborhood.