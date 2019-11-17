Burglars punctuate crime with theft of victim's puppy

A young entrepreneur has met with more misfortune. We've reported on this man before. A musician who was scammed now has no way to continue his craft after robbers took all his equipment and his 7-week-old puppy.

On Friday night, Brody Thompson and his girlfriend, Samantha Cochrane, were at one of Thompson's shows. Robbers struck while they were gone.

A home security camera picked up audio of the robbers making quick work of Thompson's music equipment.

The thieves cleaned out thousands of dollars of electronics with which Thompson has been building his career on for five years.

“It was my first laptop that I ever started doing music with so that kind of hurts but it's just a bad situation all together.”

Recording equipment and several desktop computers went out the door in minutes. And while they want their property back they are more desperate to find their 7-week-old, 6 pound puppy who still relies on special formula.

Samantha said, “You know, you see a cute puppy and you want to pick it up and if you don't care about the people you're taking from that's probably what you're going to do.”

They’ve been posting fliers and checking with pounds and the Humane Society hoping the puppy has been dropped off – fearing the worst for the dog that depends on them for specialized care.

Samantha said, “Without having the right care and the right formula she could die.”