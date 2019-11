Robbers continue the barrage of recent holdups in the metro. A pharmacy near 51st and L was robbed Friday afternoon and meds were the motive.

Officers were called to Kohl's Pharmacy around 4:15 p.m. to investigate a reported robbery.

Witnesses told them that a man armed with a handgun took an undetermined amount of prescription medication and left the scene in a green pickup truck.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.